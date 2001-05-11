American Chica: Two Worlds, One Childhood B type Book genre Memoir

Arana, the child of a Peruvian father and an American mother, lived in Peru before moving to Summit, New Jersey, at the age of 10. At the heart of her beautifully written narrative about family and assimilation is the relationship between her parents, which might have been a riveting lesson in how a husband and wife from such divergent cultures learn to meld their lives. But Arana, whose parents are still living, is constantly fighting the onus — admirable as it is — of protecting them. ”It was hard to know whether Mother and Papi were merely struggling with contexts,” she writes, ”or were a bad match, period.” It’s a question even readers who understand the author’s constraints may wish that Arana had been able to explore more freely. B