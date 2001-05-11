42nd Street
Deep down, 42nd Street isn’t much of a musical. The characters are stock, the let’s-put-on-a-show conceit cliched, and the plot (chorus girl becomes star!) thinner than, well, a chorus girl. It’s all an excuse to watch terrific tapping, glittering costumes, and beautiful ”dames” — exactly what this lavish revival delivers. The Dubin-Warren score is catchy as ever, and Gower Champion’s choreography still stuns. But the real knockout is the ensemble — a young and healthy group who dance their hearts out. This show won’t change your life, but it’ll certainly send you off smiling. B+
