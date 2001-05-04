Trouble in Shangri-La

David Browne
May 04, 2001 at 04:00 AM EDT

Trouble in Shangri-La

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Stevie Nicks
We gave it a B

With the likes of Sheryl Crow providing strong guidance and studio skills, Trouble in Shangri-La is Nicks’ earthiest work since the ’80s. Ballads like ”Every Day” and ”It’s Only Love” remind you how warm she can be, the title song has moments of ”Stand Back” power, and she keeps her rasp in tune. But Nicks and her sundry producers also baste her songs in gravy-thick arrangements that reduce a few of them to sludge. Some things, like her wardrobe, never change.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now