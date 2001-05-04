type Music Current Status In Season performer Stevie Nicks

We gave it a B

With the likes of Sheryl Crow providing strong guidance and studio skills, Trouble in Shangri-La is Nicks’ earthiest work since the ’80s. Ballads like ”Every Day” and ”It’s Only Love” remind you how warm she can be, the title song has moments of ”Stand Back” power, and she keeps her rasp in tune. But Nicks and her sundry producers also baste her songs in gravy-thick arrangements that reduce a few of them to sludge. Some things, like her wardrobe, never change.