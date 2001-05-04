Son of a Grifter C+ type Book genre Memoir,

Biography,

Nonfiction

Imagine a less sexy version of The Grifters and you’ll get a picture of con artists Sante Kimes and her son Kenneth. The duo rose to dubious fame in 1998 after they killed a wealthy socialite for her Manhattan town house. Now Sante’s other son spills. Son of a Grifter, Walker’s memoir about growing up with the ”Dragon Lady,” a story of compulsive criminals packed with tales of outrageous behavior (shoplifting, insurance fraud, arson, murder, you name it), is highly readable. But the clumsily written family rap sheet feels like a rush job that would have greatly benefited from a more judicious edit. And that distinctive cash-in odor is hard to ignore. Walker, who repeatedly cops to his own greedy nature, would make his mercenary mom proud.