Popstars C type TV Show network WB genre Music,

Reality

Wow! Can you believe Dream has a new album already? Wait. It’s not Dream. It’s 3LW. Unless it’s Destiny’s Child. No, it sounds too hand-me-down for that. Could it be Jennifer Lopez? Too many voices. I know. It’s that girl group fabricated (a la O-Town) for The WB’s Popstars. Turns out, the girls can sing. But why sing this? Teen pop never sounded more pooped out.