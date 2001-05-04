The Complete Superman Collection B+ type Movie

It’s hard to believe, really, that in 23 years no one’s made a comic book movie better than Superman: The Movie, director Richard Donner’s sweeping ode to costumed innocence. The feeling of giddy grandeur that comes with reading a great comic comes through in the terrific special edition of Superman that’s the jewel of The Complete Superman Collection. There’s more than half an hour of reincorporated footage, priceless screen tests, and a new Dolby 5.1 soundtrack on that first platter to make up for the fact that along with the superlative Superman II, the four disc box includes Superman III and IV.