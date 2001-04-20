Walking the Bible: A Journey by Land Through the Five Books of Moses

By Megan Harlan
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:42 AM EDT

B+

How journalist Feiler went from writing books on circus clowns and country-music stars to tackling a great religious mystery — is there geographical or archaeological evidence that the stories in the Bible really happened? — is something of a mystery itself. But he certainly delves into his subject feetfirst, traveling some 10,000 miles across the Near East in the footsteps of the Hebrew patriarchs, from Turkey’s Mount Ararat — where Noah’s ark supposedly landed — to Egypt’s Mount Sinai. While he unearths no proof of the miraculous, Feiler, a secular-minded Jewish American Southerner, finds the landscape so soul-stirring that his scientific quest in Walking the Land takes a detour, becoming instead an eloquently spiritual pilgrimage.

