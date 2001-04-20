Sound Bites

”A poodle! Why don’t you just go all the way and get me a sex change and a cat?” Hank, after being asked to replace his bloodhound, on King of the Hill

”Apparently the planes collided because the Chinese pilot was trying to slip a menu under the American plane’s door.” Conan O’Brien on Late Night

”You may think you suddenly need all the extra room, but let me tell you, my dear, you are getting way ahead of yourself.” Lois (JANE KACZMAREK), after Malcolm (FRANKIE MUNIZ) said he wanted to wear boxers, on Malcolm in the Middle

”Will I ever have any childhood memories that I won’t have to repress?” Malcolm, in response, on Malcolm in the Middle

”David Copperfield was standing beneath a 20-feet-high tornado-type vortex — and that was just his hair.” David Letterman, discussing the magician’s CBS special, on Late Show