Sleepy Little Sailor

By Scott Schinder
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:59 AM EDT

A-
Canadian Suzie Ungerleider’s bittersweet compositions on Sleepy Little Sailor evoke a haunted, mythical America while uncovering enduring truths. Her third album judiciously adds modernist instrumental touches that flatter her understated yet soulful voice on originals like ”River Blue” and ”Ride On,” as well as a heartfelt reading of Otis Redding’s ”I’ve Got Dreams to Remember.” And she’s equally persuasive when defiantly belting honky-tonk, as on the uncharacteristically assertive ”Ted’s So Wasted.”

