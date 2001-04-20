Sleepy Little Sailor A- type Music genre Blues

Canadian Suzie Ungerleider’s bittersweet compositions on Sleepy Little Sailor evoke a haunted, mythical America while uncovering enduring truths. Her third album judiciously adds modernist instrumental touches that flatter her understated yet soulful voice on originals like ”River Blue” and ”Ride On,” as well as a heartfelt reading of Otis Redding’s ”I’ve Got Dreams to Remember.” And she’s equally persuasive when defiantly belting honky-tonk, as on the uncharacteristically assertive ”Ted’s So Wasted.”