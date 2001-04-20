Pages for You A- type Book genre Fiction

Pages for You recounts an initiation as love story, or love as an initiation story, depending on one’s view of romance and maturity. Freshman Flannery Jansen finds desire in the Ivy League with Anne Arden, a comely but bitter graduate student (is there any other kind?) who’s a teaching assistant for her Intro to Criticism class. Flannery certainly gets her introduction to criticism, as well as to the other fundamentals of romance, from lustful exhilaration to banal suspicion to the inevitable sad parting. Brownrigg nicely observes the course of infatuation, and her lack of fuss about the gender of the lovers is refreshing. The slightness of the short chapters and glib one-liners belies a staying power endemic to the subject of first heartbreak.