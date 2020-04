Image zoom Everybody Famous: Miramax Films

Take a dash of ”Dancer in the Dark” (a factory worker with a musical bent), a pinch of ”Gypsy” (worker pins hopes on daughter), a hint of ”The King of Comedy” (a celeb kidnapping), and you’ve cooked up this Belgian import ”Everybody Famous!” It was easy to miss amid the ”Crouching Tiger” hype, but ”Famous!” snagged an Oscar nom for Best Foreign Film.