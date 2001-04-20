The Brutal Language of Love

By Rebecca Ascher-Walsh
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:54 AM EDT

The Brutal Language of Love

A-
type
  • Book
genre

”Beatrice told Shipley she would sleep with him, and then she passed out. When she awoke the next morning, he said he’d gone ahead without her.” So begins The Brutal Language of Love, the debut short-story collection of Erian, a writer whose voice is so powerful that her words seem to unshackle themselves from the page and resound like a monologue spoken by your wittiest friend. The stories focus on disenfranchised characters — all women or girls — in alternately poignant and ridiculous situations. From the complications of love (”Bikini”) to the strangeness of family relationships (”When Animals Attack”), Erian presents her world in hilarious, unsentimental prose.

Episode Recaps

The Brutal Language of Love

type
  • Book
genre
author
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com