Angel in the Dark B+ type Music genre Pop

While not as consistently dazzling as her best work, this collection of Nyro’s last studio tracks demonstrates the resonance of the late artist’s deeply personal vision. Intoxicating originals like ”Triple Goddess Twilight” and the title tune add to Nyro’s legacy as a vital and wholly original talent, as do her intimate reinventions of some familiar pop and R&B standards. The organic soulfulness of the performances on Angel in the Dark belies the fact that Nyro was gravely ill when she recorded them in 1994-95.