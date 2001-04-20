Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man
B+
(Marvel Comics, $1.99) Declining sales for the tales of arachno-hero Peter Parker have prompted Marvel to hire writer J. Michael Straczynski, creator of TV’s sci-fi cult fave Babylon 5, to come in and reboot the comic book by installing some fresh memory. With this issue, Straczynski positions Spider-Man as a lonely, melancholy fellow, who, in coming months, will take a job as a high school teacher while fighting crime. The art by John Romita Jr. copies the style of the great original Spider-penciler, Steve Ditko, but here, imitation is good enough; Straczynski’s storytelling (which notably tweaks Spider-Man’s origin) adds flourishes of despair and menace more subtle than most comics attempt.
