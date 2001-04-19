Image zoom The Road Home: Bai Xiaoyan

The Road Home B+ type Movie genre Romance

A Chinese businessman returns to his native village for his father’s funeral, only to butt heads with his mother over her insistence on traditional burial rites. Trying to make sense of her stubbornness, he pieces together the tale of his parents’ courtship. Flashbacks feature ”Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”’s Zhang Ziyi as his mother’s younger self. We’ll follow Zhang anywhere — up walls, over waterfalls.