The Road Home

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:41 AM EDT
The Road Home

The Road Home

B+
  Movie
A Chinese businessman returns to his native village for his father’s funeral, only to butt heads with his mother over her insistence on traditional burial rites. Trying to make sense of her stubbornness, he pieces together the tale of his parents’ courtship. Flashbacks feature ”Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”’s Zhang Ziyi as his mother’s younger self. We’ll follow Zhang anywhere — up walls, over waterfalls.

The Road Home

  • Movie
  G
  100 minutes
