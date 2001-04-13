The Tailor of Panama
Geoffrey Rush, that superb actor with a killer instinct for the outsize role, plays a needle-and-thread man with secrets sewn into his psychic lining in John Boorman’s masterful, eccentrically bespoke adaptation of The Tailor of Panama, about a fabulist who meets his match when a shady British spy walks into his Panama City establishment shopping for secrets. Pierce Brosnan happily plays the spy as the opposite of everything James Bond would stand for — a man more shaken than stirring.
The Tailor of Panama
