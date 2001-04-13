The Tailor of Panama

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM EDT

The Tailor of Panama

B+
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

Geoffrey Rush, that superb actor with a killer instinct for the outsize role, plays a needle-and-thread man with secrets sewn into his psychic lining in John Boorman’s masterful, eccentrically bespoke adaptation of The Tailor of Panama, about a fabulist who meets his match when a shady British spy walks into his Panama City establishment shopping for secrets. Pierce Brosnan happily plays the spy as the opposite of everything James Bond would stand for — a man more shaken than stirring.

The Tailor of Panama

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 109 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com