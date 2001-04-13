Spy Kids

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM EDT

Spy Kids

A glorified gizmo movie, but the gizmos have a loopy, babes-in-toyland vivacity. Spy Kids, about a brother and sister (Daryl Sabara and Alexa Vega) who become entwined in the surreal Bondian adventure of their secret-agent parents (Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino), is so flip and airy it’s practically frictionless. Yet you can feel the delight director Robert Rodriguez took in layering on the Playskool special-effects goodies. Banderas and Gugino make a winning pair of domesticated dream parents, but it’s Alan Cumming who takes over the movie as the impish Fegan Floop; he’s like the world’s naughtiest elf.

