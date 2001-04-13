Pola X B type Movie genre Romance,

Foreign Language

The X in Pola X is for eXistential despair: Adapted from Herman Melville’s novel Pierre or the Ambiguities (”Pola” is an acronym for the French title, and ”X” really refers to the 10th draft of the script), this French drama romanticizes the descent of a privileged young author (Depardieu) who gives up his comfortable life out of disorientation and guilt after his poor, illegitimate half sister (Katerina Golubeva) tracks him down. Director-cowriter Leos Carax sustains a fittingly surreal dreaminess throughout, but manages to make his tale compelling only by violating titillating taboos.