God Says No

James Sullivan
April 13, 2001 at 04:00 AM EDT

God Says No

Music
On God Says No, New Jersey’s industrial waste products promise to ”make our heads explode” and ”set that plastic soul on fire/And watch it melt,” all for the sake of rock & roll. On the title song and several others, Monster Magnet’s signature brown-acid hysteria shares time with suspensefully muted click tracks, adding an element of noir to a world view that was plenty black to begin with. ”It’s good to be bad,” croons main Magnet Dave Wyndorf, getting all philosophical on us.

