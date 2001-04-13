type Music Current Status In Season

We gave it a B

On God Says No, New Jersey’s industrial waste products promise to ”make our heads explode” and ”set that plastic soul on fire/And watch it melt,” all for the sake of rock & roll. On the title song and several others, Monster Magnet’s signature brown-acid hysteria shares time with suspensefully muted click tracks, adding an element of noir to a world view that was plenty black to begin with. ”It’s good to be bad,” croons main Magnet Dave Wyndorf, getting all philosophical on us.