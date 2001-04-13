Amores Perros
There’s a lot of Pulp Fiction and Go and a bundle of moviemaking bravura packed into this molten Mexican passion play, a nominee for Best Foreign Language Film. Amores Perros is loosely translated as ”Love Is a Bitch,” and the dog-eat-dog nature of humans is expressed not only in disturbing glimpses of brutal backroom dogfights but also in the relationships between the animals and their owners. Fierce, loving, and electric, this movie’s got bite as well as bark.
