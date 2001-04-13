After Dachau

By Scott Brown
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:06 AM EDT

More of a stunt than a full-blown novel, this simply told tale of a rich dilettante investigating a case of alleged reincarnation recalls the spare, classy sci-fi of Robert A. Heinlein and Ray Bradbury. Quinn (Ishmael) lets us bumble our way deep into the After Dachau‘s deceptively familiar world under so many mistaken assumptions that we don’t even realize how far from — or horrifyingly close to — home we are until the trap springs. After that revelation, the conceit loses some steam: The symbolic potential of reincarnation isn’t fully exploited, and a disappointingly on-the-nose final paragraph provides a clumsy capper. But none of this detracts from that centerpiece epiphany, damning and damnably elegant.

