Image zoom George W. Bush: Harry Cabluck/AP World Wide

My First Presidentiary: A Scrapbook by George W. Bush B type Book genre Nonfiction,

Comic/Graphic Novel

Comedians across the nation are trying to make the President look like an imbecile — but only My First Presidentiary: A Scrapbook by George W. Bush is doing it with crayons. This colorful introduction to the new administration includes letters from Dubya to a pal in ”Meh hee ko” and memos to the Secret Service requesting that his code name be changed to ”Night Rider.”

There are laugh out loud moments (Bush writes to death row inmate Mumia Abu Jamal confusing him with NBA star Kareem Abdul Jabbar), but the POTUS humor becomes tedious after the eighth faux homework assignment. Still, the scrapbook manages to fulfill its mission to portray Bush as a half wit who prefers Crayola to Cross pens without resorting to grade school humor — and for that reason alone it deserves high marks.