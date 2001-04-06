"Smooth Criminal"
Like Limp Bizkit — who exploded onto the scene with their primal take on George Michael’s ”Faith” — these hard-rock neophytes have amped up an old radio staple. But Alien Ant Farm bests the Bizkits by tapping a superior source. As Michael Jackson prepares new material, Ant Farm reap the fruits of his past labor, adding crunching guitar riffs to the original’s rollicking bass line, and an aggro sneer to “Smooth Criminal”‘s chorus of woo’s.
Smooth Criminal (Music - Alien Ant Farm)
