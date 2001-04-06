Heartbreakers C+ type Movie

Max and Page (Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Love Hewitt) are mother-daughter con artists who are meant to be charmingly amoral, and the actresses are nothing if not fetching in their vengeful-minx glee. Weaver has taken on these sorts of artistocratic bitch roles once too often, but the light of her comic contempt remains undiminished. The perky Love Hewitt is a more limited actress, but her synthetically sexy, live-party-doll aura (she looks as if she’s getting ready to take on the role of Playboy’s Little Annie Fanny) has never been put to better use. That said, Heartbreakers is a half-hearted mercenary farce. It never tickles your nasty bone, perhaps because the culture at large has grown avaricious enough to have rendered this sort of ”scandalous” comedy obsolete.