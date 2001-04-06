Crown Royal

By David Browne
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT

Crown Royal

B-
type
  • Music
genre

The label that concocted the Santana comeback employs the same multidemographic strategy to revive everyone’s fave Adidas endorsers, with similarly incoherent results on Crown Royal. On this hip-hop roast, new schoolers Nas and Fat Joe pay their respects with sparkling grooves, but collaborations with Stephan Jenkins, Fred Durst, and Kid Rock are cacophonous, lard-heavy attempts to recreate the raw ”King of Rock” sound. Run’s rhymes are still limber; what’s missing is the trio’s humor and, in the case of tracks where DMC is almost entirely absent, the trio itself.

Episode Recaps

Crown Royal

type
  • Music
genre
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com