Crown Royal B- type Music genre Hip-Hop/Rap

The label that concocted the Santana comeback employs the same multidemographic strategy to revive everyone’s fave Adidas endorsers, with similarly incoherent results on Crown Royal. On this hip-hop roast, new schoolers Nas and Fat Joe pay their respects with sparkling grooves, but collaborations with Stephan Jenkins, Fred Durst, and Kid Rock are cacophonous, lard-heavy attempts to recreate the raw ”King of Rock” sound. Run’s rhymes are still limber; what’s missing is the trio’s humor and, in the case of tracks where DMC is almost entirely absent, the trio itself.