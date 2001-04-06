Chemical Pink C- type Book genre Fiction

Scrawny, bespectacled Charles is the man who can give Aurora what she wants: the muscular physique of a world-class bodybuilder. In exchange for a brutal German trainer and syringes full of growth hormones, Aurora gives Charles what he desires: a submissive partner in his extreme sexual experiments. An intriguing premise, but newbie novelist Arnoldi is so desperate to be daring, she’s made an unfortunate swap of her own — easy shock in place of plot and character development. As Aurora expands into a chemically induced golem, Arnoldi eagerly details her boils, fecal expulsions, and wiry ingrown hairs — as well as her sideshow-style sex with Charles. The result is a creation similar to Aurora herself: Chemical Pink is surprising at first glance but, underneath, terribly artificial.