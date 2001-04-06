In Beautiful Disguises B+ type Book genre Fiction

Breakfast at Tiffany‘s Holly Golightly becomes an unlikely role model for a southern Indian girl in this finely told coming-of-age story. The unnamed heroine survives her dysfunctional family (a father who drinks, her distant mother, a loser of a brother who’s constantly under attack by everything from robbers to monkeys) through regular forays to the movies. When threatened with an arranged marriage to a disgusting stranger, she leaves her dreamy existence behind to begin her training as a film star while working as a maid in a faraway city. Touched with moments of spicy humor and an empathy for its characters, Beautiful Disguises is a revealing look at the solace we find in fantasy, and the truth obtained only in reality.