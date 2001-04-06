Arrival

By Laura Morgan
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:07 AM EDT

Arrival

Eighties style may be all the rage on the runways, but it’s unlikely that the decade’s tacky rock will sweep radio. Despite Neal Schon’s trademark soaring guitar solos, and a new lead singer who’s a ringer for Steve Perry, there’s no departure, evolution, or escape from Journey’s Bolton-esque moments, New Agey melodies, and gauche rock riffs on Arrival. Do stop believin’, says this onetime member of the Journey fan club.

