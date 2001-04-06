Arrival
Eighties style may be all the rage on the runways, but it’s unlikely that the decade’s tacky rock will sweep radio. Despite Neal Schon’s trademark soaring guitar solos, and a new lead singer who’s a ringer for Steve Perry, there’s no departure, evolution, or escape from Journey’s Bolton-esque moments, New Agey melodies, and gauche rock riffs on Arrival. Do stop believin’, says this onetime member of the Journey fan club.
