The Apostate

EW Staff
April 06, 2001 at 04:00 AM EDT

The Apostate

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
genre
Mystery and Thriller

Perhaps the most entertaining aspect of watching The Apostate, a straight-to-cable abomination, is trying to figure out which of its many unpardonable sins is the gravest. Is it the relentless overacting by Grieco (as a hot young priest who happens to be a talented painter) and Hopper (as a serial killer who also happens to be a talented painter)? Or is it the laughable dialogue and sledgehammer-like symbolism? No matter: In the end, this portentous, pretentious bomb is truly beyond redemption.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now