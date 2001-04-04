Image zoom

Pokemon 3: The Movie C- type Movie genre Family,

Animated

The latest big-screen chapter in the Japanimated series starts off amiably enough, as the undeniably adorable Pikachu and his pint-size sidekicks, the Pichu brothers, get lost in a big city. It’s part ”Curious George,” part ”Home Alone 2.” Unfortunately, it’s also only part of the movie — a 22-minute featurette.

The more protracted main story line in Pokémon 3: The Movie finds pocket-monster trainer Ash battling to rescue his mother from a crystallized fortress. The plot quickly devolves into a sense-numbing succession of showdowns between such mutant creatures as the lionish Entei and the dragonian Charizard. It’s enjoyable only if you’re under the age of 7 — or the influence of psychedelic drugs.