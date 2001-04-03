Image zoom The Legend of Bagger Vance: David James

The Legend of Bagger Vance C+ type Movie genre Sports

The retrograde novelty of a post-Tiger Woods film featuring a heaven sent black caddy was chewed to death when The Legend of Bagger Vance was released in late 2000. But golf has always been about shutting out the real world — for millions of duffers, that’s its essence and attraction — and Robert Redford’s film is nothing if not true to the potted Zen that sells how-to videos about finding your inner swing.

Those who love the game, then, will adore the movie: The exquisitely moral period sense that Redford demonstrated in the superior ”A River Runs Through It” functions here as nostalgia for a world where local Savannah boy Rannulph Junuh (Matt Damon) can recover his soul on the links. It’s only in the title character — Junuh’s shambling Jesus caddy — that ”Bagger Vance” devolves into clubhouse hooey; even Will Smith can’t underplay a line like ”There’s only one shot that’s in perfect harmony with the field,” and not sound like a screenwriter with a decent weekend game. And, yes, it’s impossible to swallow the film’s dreamy contention that race was not an issue on the golf courses of 1931 Georgia. That’s a lie of the green, and it’s not the only one.