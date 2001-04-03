type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa G runtime 94 minutes Wide Release Date 11/22/00 performer Glenn Close, Gerard Depardieu, Alice Evans, Ioan Gruffudd, Tim McInnerny, Tony Robinson director Kevin Lima Producers Cruella Productions distributor Walt Disney Pictures author Kristen Buckley, Brian Regan genre Comedy, Kids and Family

We gave it an A-

102 Dalmatians easily besting its rather tedious 1996 predecessor. This sprightly, campy sequel spotlights a multispecies cast — especially one snow white Dalmatian puppy, Oddball, and a macaw (voiced by Eric Idle) who thinks he’s a rottweiler — as they work together to thwart the renewed sartorial scheming of Cruella DeVil (a remarkably game Close). Dog lovers will drool over the scene in which puppies across London create their own canine grapevine.