102 Dalmatians

Caren Weiner Campbell
April 03, 2001

102 Dalmatians

Movie
In Season
G
94 minutes
11/22/00
Glenn Close, Gerard Depardieu, Alice Evans, Ioan Gruffudd, Tim McInnerny, Tony Robinson
Kevin Lima
Cruella Productions
Walt Disney Pictures
Kristen Buckley, Brian Regan
Comedy, Kids and Family
102 Dalmatians easily besting its rather tedious 1996 predecessor. This sprightly, campy sequel spotlights a multispecies cast — especially one snow white Dalmatian puppy, Oddball, and a macaw (voiced by Eric Idle) who thinks he’s a rottweiler — as they work together to thwart the renewed sartorial scheming of Cruella DeVil (a remarkably game Close). Dog lovers will drool over the scene in which puppies across London create their own canine grapevine.

