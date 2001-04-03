102 Dalmations: Clive Coote
102 Dalmatians
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- G
- runtime
- 94 minutes
- Wide Release Date
- 11/22/00
- performer
- Glenn Close, Gerard Depardieu, Alice Evans, Ioan Gruffudd, Tim McInnerny, Tony Robinson
- director
- Kevin Lima
- Producers
- Cruella Productions
- distributor
- Walt Disney Pictures
- author
- Kristen Buckley, Brian Regan
- genre
- Comedy, Kids and Family
We gave it an A-
102 Dalmatians easily besting its rather tedious 1996 predecessor. This sprightly, campy sequel spotlights a multispecies cast — especially one snow white Dalmatian puppy, Oddball, and a macaw (voiced by Eric Idle) who thinks he’s a rottweiler — as they work together to thwart the renewed sartorial scheming of Cruella DeVil (a remarkably game Close). Dog lovers will drool over the scene in which puppies across London create their own canine grapevine.
