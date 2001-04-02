NOW That's What I Call Music! 6

By Beth Johnson
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:49 AM EDT
Evan and Jaron: Daniel Moss

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol 6

Like it or not, teen pop still rules — as far as this megaselling hit series is concerned. ”NOW” perennials Britney, ‘N Sync, and Backstreet Boys are here on NOW That’s What I Call Music! 6, along with dreamy Evan and Jaron, sublime Destiny’s Child, and annoying ATC. The mostly interchangeable rock (Creed, Fuel) is left for last, along with such highlights as Coldplay’s ”Yellow” and U2’s ”Beautiful Day.” Sure, you’re bound to find something to love? but is it worth all the song skipping to get to it?

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol 6

