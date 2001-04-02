Image zoom Evan and Jaron: Daniel Moss

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol 6 C type Music genre Reissues,

Pop

Like it or not, teen pop still rules — as far as this megaselling hit series is concerned. ”NOW” perennials Britney, ‘N Sync, and Backstreet Boys are here on NOW That’s What I Call Music! 6, along with dreamy Evan and Jaron, sublime Destiny’s Child, and annoying ATC. The mostly interchangeable rock (Creed, Fuel) is left for last, along with such highlights as Coldplay’s ”Yellow” and U2’s ”Beautiful Day.” Sure, you’re bound to find something to love? but is it worth all the song skipping to get to it?