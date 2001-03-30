TIME REGAINED

By Daneet Steffens
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT

Time Regained

This surreal adaptation of Marcel Proust’s verbosity thrives on characters caught in perpetual brood mode. Impeccably filmed as a living tableau of mustachioed men and wily women who slouch about in drawing rooms, indulging in les folies du jour, Time’s standout is Malkovich, his scenery-chewing tendencies a bit more subtle than usual — in French, no less. Plus, the eternally glowing Beart and Catherine Deneuve make for lovely pieces de resistance. B

