Time Regained

This surreal adaptation of Marcel Proust’s verbosity thrives on characters caught in perpetual brood mode. Impeccably filmed as a living tableau of mustachioed men and wily women who slouch about in drawing rooms, indulging in les folies du jour, Time’s standout is Malkovich, his scenery-chewing tendencies a bit more subtle than usual — in French, no less. Plus, the eternally glowing Beart and Catherine Deneuve make for lovely pieces de resistance. B
