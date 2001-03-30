''Survivor''
The first single from the trio’s May album reprises the familiar Destiny’s Child formula: female-empowerment lyrics, lush orchestral production, and those angelic vocal harmonies selling one big hook. Still, the lack of a distinct verse and chorus makes Survivor seem repetitive at four minutes. And its similarity to ”Independent Women Part 1” suggests a group content to repeat past successes. These gals are survivors, with talent to burn — now it’s time to prove they’re also major artists, able to evolve.
Survivor (Music single - Destiny's Child)
