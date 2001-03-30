RED PLANET

By Michael Sauter
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:08 AM EDT

Red Planet

B
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

In last year’s other, better mission-to-Mars flick, Kilmer and three crew members crash-land on our rust-colored neighbor, then face a monster ice storm, a killer robot, and the inevitable Thing They Didn’t Expect. The relatively realistic scale of their adventures seemed to bore post- Star Wars moviegoers, but on video it works just fine. Underneath the striking visuals, this is a throwback to the no-nonsense spirit of such seminal sci-fi fare as Destination Moon. It’s a glorified B movie in the best sense of the term. B

Red Planet

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • PG-13
runtime
  • 110 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com