In last year’s other, better mission-to-Mars flick, Kilmer and three crew members crash-land on our rust-colored neighbor, then face a monster ice storm, a killer robot, and the inevitable Thing They Didn’t Expect. The relatively realistic scale of their adventures seemed to bore post- Star Wars moviegoers, but on video it works just fine. Underneath the striking visuals, this is a throwback to the no-nonsense spirit of such seminal sci-fi fare as Destination Moon. It’s a glorified B movie in the best sense of the term. B
Red Planet
