The King Is Alive
The King is Alive
A-
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
The latest film made under the no frills conditions of Dogma 95, this drama strands a group of tourists — including Jennifer Jason Leigh and Janet McTeer — in a ghost town in the Namibian desert, where they pass time by staging their own production of ”King Lear” for a nonexistent audience. Soon, the tension of the play becomes a metaphor for the participants’ dire situation.
The King is Alive
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments