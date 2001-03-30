The King Is Alive

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:08 AM EDT

The King is Alive

A-
type
  • Movie

Episode Recaps

The latest film made under the no frills conditions of Dogma 95, this drama strands a group of tourists — including Jennifer Jason Leigh and Janet McTeer — in a ghost town in the Namibian desert, where they pass time by staging their own production of ”King Lear” for a nonexistent audience. Soon, the tension of the play becomes a metaphor for the participants’ dire situation.

The King is Alive

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 105 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com