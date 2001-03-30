Jim Mullen's Hot Sheet

1 JESSE VENTURA The Minnesota governor may lose his job as XFL announcer. And all the prestige that goes with it.

2 HEARTBREAKERS Sigourney Weaver cons rich men into marriage and takes their money. To most men, that’s pretty much the definition of marriage.

3 SPAGO The Hollywood in-spot of the last two decades is closing. But they tell me that every time I show up.

4 WILL & GRACE An L.A. man is suing for basing the outrageously out Jack on him without pay. Only one man is suing?

5 ACADEMY AWARDS They say that over a billion people around the world watch the show. Yes, it’s true, all Americans have limousines and dress like that.

6 MADONNA Her latest video is so violent that MTV and VH1 played it only once. But CNN and MSNBC put it in heavy rotation.

7 SOUTH PACIFIC ABC’s remake of the classic musical starring Glenn Close and Harry Connick Jr. And the Mir space station.

8 SAY IT ISN’T SO Heather Graham can’t marry the guy she wants because she thinks he’s her brother. Based on the Angelina Jolie story.

9 SPRING BREAK College kids pack beach towns from Mexico to Florida. They need a break from partying up north.

10 CHOCOLAT Jackie Stallone’s psychic dogs picked it for Best Picture. That’s weird — most dogs voted for Gladiator.

11 SOLID-CORE GOLF BALLS Professionals are adding distance to their drives. Hell, I’ve even added 15 yards to my slice.

12 BOOT CAMP Fox’s reality show lets drill sergeants abuse people for cash. Explain to me why losing would be so bad.

13 IDENTITY THEFT A busboy is accused of using the credit cards of hundreds of FORTUNE 500 CEOs. ”Are we sending this to the alley behind the A&P again, Mr. Buffett?”

14 THE BROTHERS Four buppie friends examine their carefree single lives after one decides to get married. But the wedding bells ring anyway.

15 IKE TURNER The 69-year-old is releasing his first disc in years. It’s called Buy This Record or I’ll Smack You!