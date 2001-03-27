Image zoom

Red Planet B type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

In Red Planet, last year’s other, better mission to Mars flick, Kilmer and three crew members crash land on our rust colored neighbor, then face a monster ice storm, a killer robot, and the inevitable Thing They Didn’t Expect. The relatively realistic scale of their adventures seemed to bore post ”Star Wars” moviegoers, but on video it works just fine. Underneath the striking visuals this is a throwback to the no nonsense spirit of such seminal sci fi fare as ”Destination Moon.” It’s a glorified B movie in the best sense of the term.