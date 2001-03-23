Renaissance

Matt Diehl
March 23, 2001

On Reniassance, the soul slickster tries to get back on top with the help of superproducer Rodney Jerkins and by channeling Cher on the Eurodisco ”Angel.” But the sappy lyrics indicate he hasn’t ended his affair with romantic cliches, and the island rhythms of ”Cinderella” call to mind Richie’s own 1983 smash ”All Night Long.” More a retread than a renaissance.

