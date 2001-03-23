Observatory Mansions
Carey, a British playwright, has crafted a captivating absurdist vision of postapocalyptic rot. His protagonist, Francis Orme, is a middle-aged man-boy who curates a secret exhibition of found objects, an underground gallery of things cherished by their former possessors. He lives with an assortment of self-alienated freaks in an ancestral home-turned-grimy apartment house, the setting for overlapping vignettes about anxiety and decay. Despite wide patches of structural clumsiness and a B-movie climax, Observatory Mansions is, in its bizarre way, a sensitive yarn about loss.
