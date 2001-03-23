Mista Don't Play, Everythangs Workin

By Evan Serpick
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

Mista Don't Play: Everythangs Workin'

Memphis native Pat packs more drug references into his lyrics than a pharmacology text — but leaves room for a healthy dose of humor. On the infectious single ”Chickenhead,” he swipes at opportunistic women while cohorts cluck in the background. ”Whole Lotta W**d” is an unprintable cover of purple dinosaur Barney’s ”I Love You” jingle. Along with fellow rapping Southerners Nelly and Mystikal, Pat offers hope that the South will rhyme again.

