Los Angeles/Global Underground

By Marc Weingarten
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:57 AM EDT

A techno album showcasing a great club DJ elicits the same response as a videotaped performance of a great Broadway show: You hadda be there. Place him in a tempest of sweaty testosterone and pheromones with his usual partner Sasha, and Digweed can move the crowd masterfully, but shorn of its context, Los Angeles turns sterile, sitting there like a smart-drink-deficient wallflower.

