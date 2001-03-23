Ill Nature
”Good writing never soothes,” explains Williams, and there is no succor in her blistering collection of essays about our off-kilter environmental morality. Wetlands are pumped with waste. A dog turns on the author, pulping her hand and tearing her breast. Hunters gleefully maim, and children are locusts, clicking and clawing and chewing through precious resources. Ill Nature courses with anxiety: We’re destroying the planet…now! It’s slightly shrill — one wonders how Earth First! will take the charge that ”the mainstream environmental movement…has been…neutralized in less than thirty years” — but Williams (author of the superb novel The Quick and the Dead) makes her case with such wit and weight that her punch lands like a John Ruiz haymaker.
Ill Nature
