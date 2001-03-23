100 Broken Windows

By Brian M. Raftery
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:08 AM EDT

100 Broken Windows

Frontman Roddy Woomble has a voice (and name) that could only lead to rock stardom — a sober but heartfelt inflection that recalls both Michael Stipe and Morrissey, while imitating neither. On the Edinburgh quartet’s second album, Woomble’s vocals are backed by rousing punk guitars and a ceaseless energy. The results are flashes of beauty and menace, often (as on ”Actually It’s Darkness”) in one song.

