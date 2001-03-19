Remember the Titans
As subtle as a nose tackle, Remember the Titans — a”we can all get along” true story — plays like a symphony composed entirely of high notes: Stirring, yes, but one longs for the lulls that make the music soar. Of course, there is something incredibly moving about how black football coach Herman Boone (Washington, righteously indignant as always) triumphantly integrates a high school squad. Sports movies have a way of reducing complex themes to easily digestible emotional hooks. That’s their power, and the gridiron scenes here don’t disappoint. Problem is, race relations can’t be simmered down into a team conflict. Ironically, it’s just not as simple as black and white.
