You're My Thrill B+ type Music genre Jazz

Jazz singers don’t get any classier than Horn, a lady who knows how to take her time with a song, extracting drama through artful understatement rather than histrionics. This longtime vocal veteran brings intelligence and heart to You’re My Thrill, a select collection of standards and well-chosen, offbeat choices on both small-group performances and tracks fleshed out by Johnny Mandels’ subtly striking orchestrations.