Beck
Episode Recaps
An eponymous title, if not used for the musician’s first album, is usually saved for a project deemed particularly representative. Leave it to Beck to make his Beck a limited-edition, Web-order collection of Midnite Vultures B-sides, remixes, and prank phone calls. In the Costello tradition, he’s issued a ”title song” on a subsequent project: ”Midnite Vultures” is a languorous, bluesy vamp that would’ve been a nice addition to the same-named CD. Best and worst are two ”Mixed Bizness”-es, one a tropicalia mix outstripping the original, the other an industrial assault borrowing only the title words.
Beck
|type
|
|genre
Comments