Website Review: leahremini.net

The King of Queens‘ resident cutie goes hubba-hubba on her official website, posting eye-popping glamour shots that are definitely not fit for the family hour. But there’s more here than just fodder for the boobs-‘n’-beer crowd. Remini displays a sensitive side with a modest bio, a funny scrapbook of photos, and links to a site for H.E.L.P., a literacy program for L.A. youth and adults that boasts Remini as a board member. B

Must-Visit: jackieandleah.com Support your local sitcom actress! Snap up trinkets and baubles crafted by Remini and fellow actress Jackie Guerra.