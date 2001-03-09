Music Review: 'The Red Thread'
The Red Thread
B+
The electronic-tinged songs of Scotland’s Arab Strap have always been so musically minimalist they’re virtually monologues, but on Thread, Aidan Moffat’s bitter tales of messy love and messier sex are wrapped in windy textures and gurgling undertones that obscure his misanthropic tendencies. Bold listeners will succumb; these tunes rarely fail to wring truth and passion from the emotional wreckage. B+
The Red Thread
